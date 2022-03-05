PN vows to form clean government

KLUANG: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has vowed to change the Johor’s administrative landscape by forming a state government that has integrity and free of corruption if it is given the mandate in the Johor state election.

Its Information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this was PN’s first promise to the people of Johor which was crucial to drive economic development in the state.

“A clean and corrupt-free government can help can boost foreign investors’ confidence, improve the state’s economy and create job opportunities.

“I believe that it will also enable Johor to become the main contributor to the country’s economy,” he told reporters when met at the Santai Anak Muda programme, here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin, who is also Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry, said the country’s trade performance had shown encouraging improvement during the PN government led by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this showed that the coalition had an ‘excellent report card’ that could be evaluated by the people of Johor.

PN, which comprises Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan, is contesting in all 56 seats in the Johor state election.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as the polling day for the Johor state election while early voting is on March 8. ― Bernama