PETALING JAYA: A coalition without a common policy among its component members will always be at risk of disintegrating.

Individual parties could simply leave when they see fit, or if they no longer want to remain for political reasons, according to political analysts.

They were referring to Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s claim that the basis for the formation of Perikatan Nasional (PN) was cooperation among individual MPs, not common policy.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s academician Prof Dr Jeniri Amir said in such situations, it was pertinent that party leaders and members be extra mindful of their actions and statements, so as not to rock the boat.

“It’s hard to describe PN as a strong, stable outfit. They are not even a formal coalition, with Gabungan Parti Sarawak, for instance, only a supporting member. They were formed just so they can be in power.

“As such, they do not have an agreed common policy or agenda. Which is why we have seen on occasions where Umno leaders have voiced their objections on certain issues.

“If they allow too much space for internal criticism, it will not spell good for them, and will weaken the coalition,” he told theSun yesterday.

Jeniri said this would eventually enable the opposition, Pakatan Harapan, to take advantage of the situation in their favour.

He also said it was best that party leaders put politics on the backseat at the moment, seeing that the country is now in uncharted waters due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview that was broadcast “live” on Facebook, Bung Mokhtar had said the lack of common policy was one of the main reasons why PN had failed to coordinate at the state level.

Independent political analyst Khoo Kay Peng pointed out that there were already indications of cracks within the PN coalition, citing leaders demanding for government positions.

This included Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin asking that several Sabah Umno leaders be appointed to lead government agencies.

“Unfortunately, all that has made Muhyiddin a very vulnerable prime minister,” he told theSun.

