PETALING JAYA: The position of Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the coalition in power has received a boost with two MPs from the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) declaring their support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, political analyst Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said the defection of the two opposition MPs “was not a big thing”.

“The main question is whether Barisan Nasional (BN) will continue to be a part of PN when Parliament reconvenes,” he said.

Apart from BN, Bersatu and PAS are also members of PN.

Over the weekend, Julau MP Larry Sng and his Tebrau colleague Steven Choong, both of PKR, declared they were leaving PH and throwing their support behind Muhyiddin.

This effectively raised the number of MPs on the government side to 113 out of the 220. Two seats remain vacant after the respective MPs died.

A source told theSun yesterday that two more MPs could follow in Sng and Choong’s footsteps soon, thereby further strengthening support for Muhyiddin.

However, three MPs from Umno – Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz of Padang Rengas, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub of Machang and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah of Gua Musang – have withdrawn support for Muhyiddin, although they remain loyal to PN.

This has put Muhyiddin in the unusual position of having less support than his government.

Barjoyai said the crossover of Sng and Choong have strengthened Muhyiddin’s hand “but how long this will last remains to be seen”.

Another political analyst, Dr Lim Teck Ghee, agreed with Barjoyai’s view that the few defections would do little to strengthen the PN government.

“It will remain shaky when Parliament sits again. Both sides are still engaged in a behind-the-scenes tussle to get more MPs on their respective sides. Carrots and sticks and other unimaginable things will be brought into play,” he added.

However, Lim said in such a situation, the incumbent government will likely have an advantage given that it is in a position to reward or punish, apart from the fact that it has the privilege to determine the timing of Dewan Rakyat sittings.

He also pointed out that the support of Umno MPs for PN is split.

“The ability to win support from Umno could likely be the deciding factor in this political contest.”

In a statement yesterday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail expressed regret over the defection of Sng and Choong.

He urged party members in both constituencies to “work harder to get closer to voters” and to prepare themselves to retake the two seats in the next general election.

He said both Sng and Choong have been sacked from the party, adding that the party central committee has also discussed the possibility of taking legal action against them.