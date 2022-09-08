Pogba in team training in about eight weeks, says knee surgeon

NAPLES: Paul Pogba(pix) could be back in team training with Juventus in eight weeks, the surgeon who operated on the World Cup winning midfielder’s injured knee said on Wednesday.

“With Juventus’ medical team we have indicated eight weeks as the time needed for Pogba to return to team training,“ said Professor Roberto Rossi from the Mauriziano hospital in Turin.

“He will be assessed weekly. He will come to JMedical (Juve’s medical centre) where I will follow his recovery and how his knee responds.”

Pogba went under the knife on Monday to repair the meniscus in his right knee after his plan not to have an operation in order to ensure his presence at the World Cup finals in November fell apart.

The 29-year-old’s knee reacted badly to two individual training sessions on Sunday and Monday, and Rossi says that Pogba’s conservative strategy “did not work, in fact it aggravated the injury”.

“As we could see from previous MRI scans the meniscus injury worsened and when the player forced it by trying to run on the field he experienced a blockage in the joint,“ added Rossi.

According to Rossi’s estimate Pogba should be training with his teammates in early November, leaving him around three weeks to get fully fit for the World Cup.-AFP