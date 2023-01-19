Police: 473 Perak schools apply for security escorts

IPOH: Perak police have received applications from 473 schools for security escort services when making cash withdrawals of early schooling financial assistance (BAP) at the bank.

State police chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said the applications were submitted by schools in all districts statewide since last week.

“Among the schools submitted the applications are from Kinta, Larut Matang and Selama, Kerian, Manjung and Kuala Kangsar districts.

”Thus far, a total of 473 schools have already submitted their applications to the district police chiefs. This escort service consists of police personnel including from the mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Yusri also advised the schools to submit the application to ensure safety when making withdrawals involving large amounts to prevent untoward incidents.

On Monday, a school headmaster lost RM109,000 in school aid allocated for a school in Beranang, Selangor, when it was stolen from his car.

The money was earlier withdrawn by the headmaster from a bank and placed in a bag in the front passenger seat of his car while he went to a nearby shop to buy a drink in Semenyih. -Bernama