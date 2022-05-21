Police, AADK urged to monitor use of vape among school students

TEMERLOH: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) have been asked to monitor the use of electronic cigarettes or vape among school students by conducting random inspections.

Deputy Home Minister 1 Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said(pix) the move was necessary due to the increasing number of students who were into vaping nowadays.

“I was informed that there are school students who are addicted to vape. In fact, there are certain flavors such as 'mushroom' which are dangerous.

“If it is proven that they are addicted to it, we have to send them to a treatment centre,“ he told reporters after launching the AADK with Community Programme here today.

Also present was AADK director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon.-Bernama