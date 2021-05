TELUK INTAN: A man who tried to evade detection for driving a lorry without a valid road tax for 12 years was caught at the Teluk Intan toll plaza of the West Coast Expressway during Op Perdagangan here today.

The lorry carrying oil palm fruit brunches was among 10 heavy vehicles detained in the operation for various offences, including overloading and having bald tyres.

The operation, which began at 8 am, was conducted by the Hilir Perak district police headquarters and the Perak police contingent headquarters Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department along with Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel at several locations around Teluk Intan and Hutan Melintang.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said inspections revealed that some vehicles were overloaded besides having other traffic offences, including not possessing a valid road tax for 12 years.

“One of the lorries was an oil palm lorry driven by a 41-year-old man that did not have valid road tax for 12 years. In addition, the vehicle’s condition was very poor and had bald tyres as well.

“The driver had a driving licence and he claimed he had to obey his employer’s orders insisting that the vehicle be kept in operation,” he told reporters during a media conference here today.

Ahmad Adnan said the police seized five heavy vehicles for permit misuse, operating during permit suspension and not possessing driving licences, and issued five summonses, while the JPJ issued another five summonses.

“The case will be investigated under Section 57(1) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (overloading) and the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said, advising heavy vehicle owners and operators to ensure their vehicles are always in good condition and to comply with the law to avoid any accidents, especially when overloaded.

“A total of 10 locals were checked during the operation and we also received information about foreign drivers, but no arrests have been made so far,” he said adding that the police planned to increase operations periodically.

Meanwhile, state JPJ enforcement division assistant director Ahmad Tarmizi Saad said the heavy vehicle without valid road tax for 12 years also did not have an operator’s licence (for the company) and carrier’s licence (for vehicle). — Bernama