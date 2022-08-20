Police arrest duo, seize smuggled cigarettes

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested two men and seized 12,200 cartons of contraband cigarettes on which duty of about RM1.83 million had been unpaid from a lorry in Taman Fasa Indah, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Sungai Rengit here early today.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a team from the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department stopped the lorry at about 3.20 am and found 244 boxes of cigarettes of the 'Concept Blend' brand.

“One of the men was also arrested for obstructing a civil servant from performing his duties,“ he said in a statement.

Kamarul Zaman called for public co-operation to curb smuggling activities and urged those with information to contact Johor Police Contingent Task Force secretariat member Supt Nor Azlan A. Kudus at 019-2396318 or any nearby police station.-Bernama