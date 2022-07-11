Police arrest father and son drug trafficking team

JOHOR BAHRU: A father and son are among seven individuals arrested in several police raids in this city on Nov 3 and 4 suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate.

Johor police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the father who was believed to be the mastermind behind the syndicate and his 17-year-old son were arrested separately with five others around Taman Pelangi in Ulu Tiram and Pelangi Indah here.

Speaking at a press conference, Kamarul Zaman said all those arrested were locals comprising four men, one male teenager and two teenage girls aged between 17 and 47.

He said police also confiscated 216 kilogrammes of marijuana worth RM540,257, ketamine weighing 13.11 grammes valued at RM1,966, and 30 ecstasy pills worth RM450 making the total drug haul to be worth RM542,674.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to bring the drugs from up north using a courier service for distribution.

The syndicate was believed to have been active since August and rented two houses as storage and packaging points before distributing the drugs in the country,” he said.

He also said police confiscated two cars, one motorcycle and RM5,000 cash.

He further said six of those detained tested positive for THC and methamphetamine while one had a past drug-related criminal record.

Kamarul Zaman added that all of them have been remanded for a week beginning Nov 5 until Nov 11 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama