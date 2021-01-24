Police arrest man, looking for three others over factory break-in

JOHOR BAHRU: The police arrested a man and have launched a man-hunt for three others in connection with a break-in at a factory in Desa Idaman, Senai, near Kulai, yesterday.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the suspect, aged 39, was arrested at about 2 pm by a police team that went to the factory after a tip-off.

“When the police arrived, the door to the factory was open and a group of men was seen loosening some iron components.

“Realising the presence of the police, the group dispersed and fled, but the police were able to arrest one of them,” he said in a statement today.

Following the raid, he said, the police seized various items, including four handphones, 43 pieces of iron components, an iron cutter, 16 blades, a gas tank, a generator, chain, a van and two cars.

He said the suspect, with 12 previous records for drug-related offences, tested positive for methamphetamine.

He is in remand for six days until Jan 29 for investigation. — Bernama