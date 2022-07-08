Police arrest man over alleged kidnap attempt of ex-lover and her child

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly trying to kidnap a female clerk and her child in front of a kindergarten here, yesterday.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a report from the clerk's 41-year -old husband at 6.15 pm yesterday after he had been informed of the incident by the kindergarten teacher.

“The suspect was arrested at about 10.10 am today after he surrendered himself at the Shah Alam District Headquarters compound, here. Also present with the suspect were the woman and her child.

“The victim (woman) explained that the suspect had pushed her into the passenger seat and seized her vehicle while her child was getting into the vehicle.

Mohd Iqbal said the investigation also found that the suspect was the woman's ex-lover and the motive for his actions was because he still had feelings for her.

“The case is being investigated according to Section 363 of the Penal Code and the suspect will be remanded tomorrow,“ he said, adding that a urine test also found the suspect positive for drugs.-Bernama