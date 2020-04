BAGAN SERAI: Police arrested a man for allegedly transporting smuggled cigarettes worth RM4,500 at the roadblock mounted to ensure compliance of the Movement Control Order (MCO) at Alor Pongsu toll plaza here yesterday.

Kerian District Police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the car driven by the 30-year-old man was stopped at the roadblock at about 4.30 pm.

Upon inspection, he said 71 cartons of smuggled cigarettes were found in the car.

“We are in the midst of identifying the source of the cigarette supply. The suspect was taken to Kerian police headquarters for further investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

The case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967 and under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulation 2020 for flouting the MCO. -Bernama