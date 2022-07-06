Police arrest prominent Pakistani journalist

NEW DELHI: One of Pakistan’s prominent journalists, Imran Riaz Khan, was arrested by police on Tuesday night – days after he gave a rousing speech on the topic of “regime change” in Pakistan.

Television anchor Imran Riaz was arrested by Punjab police near a highway toll booth on his way to Islamabad, according to a video posted on social media.

His lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq told the Pakistani media the journalist was arrested in connection with a treason case filed against him.

Imran Riaz is a supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan and made strong remarks at a recent seminar in Islamabad against the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April.

Speakers at the seminar, which was attended by the former prime minister and top PTI leaders, said the previous administration was forced out of power in a United States-engineered “regime change operation”.

While they were direct in their comments against the new government, muted criticism was also directed at the powerful army generals.

Ayaz Amir, a widely respected veteran journalist who spoke at the event, was attacked by unidentified people in Lahore on Friday.

Many in Pakistan see Imran Riaz’s arrest as part of a wider crackdown on the media and dissenting voices.

Sabir Shakir, Arshad Sharif, Sami Ibrahim and Moeed Pirzada are some of Pakistan’s famous journalists against whom cases have been filed over various alleged offences.

Imran Riaz’s arrest was widely condemned by journalists and PTI leaders in their social media posts.

Television journalist Shiffa Yousafzai said the arrest was in violation of a court order that gave Imran Riaz protection against police arrest.

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s former human rights minister, asked whether there was “tacit martial law” in the country and no dissenting views were allowed.

“Harassment, FIRs (first information reports), and now the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan, is deeply disturbing. Is our right to freedom of speech still valid?” tweeted journalist Sana Jamal.-Bernama