Police arrest seven individuals, seize drugs worth more than RM100,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested seven individuals and seized more than 31 kilogrammes of drugs in three raids conducted under “Op Ophelia” in the federal capital last Thursday and Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim(pix) said the seven individuals, comprising six men and a woman, were all Malaysians between the age of 23 and 29.

He said the first two raids were conducted in Kampung Baru at about 2.15 pm last Thursday during which four individuals, including a woman, were arrested, and drugs, comprising one kg of ganja and 958 grammes of syabu, were seized.

The other three men were arrested during a raid at a parking area of a condominium on Jalan Ampang, where the police also seized 30 kilogrammes of ganja, he said in a statement today.

Of the seven suspects, who are all unemployed, he said, five of them tested positive for drugs and six had previous records.

They are in remand until Aug 26, he added.-Bernama