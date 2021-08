KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested six local men and seized syabu worth RM1.1 million in a raid on a courier company in Pudu here last Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief, ACP Sahar Abd Latif said the suspects, aged 18 to 31, were arrested at an apartment in Pandan Perdana here at 10.40 pm before interrogations led the police to the company’s premises.

He said police then found 30 plastic packets containing 30.98 kilogrammes of syabu hidden in a box containing a kitchen hob at the premises.

“Police also seized a Honda Accord and a Perodua Myvi. The seized drugs could be for 62,000 users,” he further said in a statement today.

Sahar said the urine tests revealed two suspects were positive for ketamine, adding that all five suspects already had records related to criminal and drug offences.

The suspects are being remanded for five days until tomorrow and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama