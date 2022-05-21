Police arrests Pakistan's former human rights minister

NEW DELHI: Police on Saturday arrested Pakistan's former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, a development that raises prospects of further confrontation between the new government and supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

“Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her,“ her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir said.

The arrest drew strong condemnation from Shireen's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime,“ PTI chief Imran tweeted.

Shireen is one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

A spokesman for Shehbaz said Shireen was arrested in connection with an old land case.

“We are specifically saying that they forged documents, destroyed revenue records, grabbed land and filled incorrect information,“ the spokesman was quoted as saying in the Pakistani media.

Since Imran's government was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April, the PTI and the new government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have been on the warpath.

Imran plans to gather 2.5 million people in Islamabad later this month to force Shehbaz to call new general elections.-Bernama