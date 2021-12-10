Police assure security in Sabah under control

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has assured that the security in Sabah is well under control despite foreign media reports claiming that there were alleged plans by certain Southern Philippines officials and Sulu militia to ‘invade’ the East Malaysian state.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix) said so far, no confirmation had been received by his department to verify the intended plot.

He said the information was believed to have been manipulated by those who were envious of the country's security level, as well as the close ties between Sabah and the southern Philippines.

“PDRM takes the matter seriously and will take immediate action to increase preparedness at the highest level in Sabah to face any eventualities and the threat of intrusion.

“We give our commitment in this matter to prevent any recurrence of incursion incidents in Sabah. PDRM has good relations with the Philippine authorities and shares intelligence information on any activities that could threaten the close relationship and security of the two countries,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Acryl Sani said the police were always ready to deal with any threat, and efforts would also be intensified to detect and identify sleeper cells in Sabah which may be involved in the conspiracy.

According to him, any attempt to threaten the security and sovereignty of the country by any party will be subject to stern action.

International media today reported that a secret meeting was held on Dec 1, organised by a senior Sulu local government official attended by 19 mayors there, to discuss the establishment of the “Royal Sulu Army” to capture Sabah, with 11 of the mayors present agreeing to the plan.

The attack on Sabah is alleged to take place in February next year.-Bernama