Police awaiting AGC instructions on two bullying cases in Perak

KUALA KANGSAR: Police are still awaiting further instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on two bullying cases involving students in Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid(pix) said investigations into the two cases in the Hilir Perak and Kuala Kangsar districts had been completed.

“Investigations have been completed and the students involved have been released on police bail. The investigation papers are now with the AGC.

“I believe a decision will be made soon on all cases of students involved in bullying,“ he told reporters during a working visit to the Kuala Kangsar District police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Police had arrested 10 senior students in connection with the bullying of a Form Two student at a secondary school hostel in Teluk Intan on June 23 after receiving a report on the same day.

Last December, police recorded statements from 10 students at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Sultan Azlan Shah here over another bullying case.-Bernama