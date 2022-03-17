Police beefing up at borders from April 1

BATU PAHAT: Police will station more enforcement officers at the country's borders on April 1, to ensure that only genuinely ‘eligible’ visitors are allowed to enter.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Aidi Ismail said the reinforcement was being done to control the spread of Covid-19 infection, which could be transmitted by travellers.

He said the reinforcement, which will start April 1, involves the country's main entrances including the airport, to ensure that travellers comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“JPJKK will always be in touch with the other departments to ensure enforcement of SOPs is implemented, including assistance from personnel in Bukit Aman.

“When the borders are re-opened, many tourists will be entering the country and they have to abide by the SOPs set by the government,“ he said here today.

He said this in a press conference after the graduation ceremony and presentation of Certificate of Appointment for Inspector of Student Police Volunteer Corps (SUKSIS) of Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UTM) for Year 2021 at Dewan Sultan Ibrahim UTHM here.

A total of 102 trainees from the two universities completed the course to receive the SUKSIS Corps Inspector Certificate.

In another development, PDRM also encouraged SUKSIS trainees to make policing a career after graduation.

“With the training and knowledge gained after three years, SUKSIS Corps graduates are among the best candidates to join the force,” said Aidi Ismail.

“Trainees will also be given priority during selection to enter the police force and will have to apply for the post of police inspector which is opened for intake every year.”-Bernama