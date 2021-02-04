Police bust drug syndicate in Tanah Merah

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police believed they have successfully busted a drug trafficking syndicate in Tanah Merah with the arrest of five men, aged between 18 and 60, and seizures of various types of drugs worth RM120,000.

State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar said that the success was through two raids and seizures carried out by his team yesterday.

“Among those detained were two family members, aged 18 and 60, in an area in Tanah Merah, and these two possessed a luxury car and various other vehicles,” he said in a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

He said in the first raid at 3.45 pm at a shed in Kampung Tok Che Dol, the police arrested three men, aged between 22 and 25, all of whom were unemployed.

The police had also seized four packets of blue plastic containing 800 Yaba pills estimated to be worth RM8,000.

“All three have several previous criminal records and tested positive for methamphetamine. The police also seized two motorcycles worth RM10,000,” he said.

He said that shortly after that, at about 4.30 pm, the police raided a house in Gual Ipoh and arrested the two family members.

From searches conducted outside the house, the police found 5,000 Yaba pills, 26 bottles of heroin weighing 104 grams and syabu weighing 100 grams, together estimated to be worth RM112,000.

Sheik Azhar said that from the family, the police also seized a BMW car as well as Perodua Myvi and Proton Satria cars and three motorcycles, with all estimated to be worth RM193,829.

“They tested negative for drugs and both have previous criminal records,” he said, adding that all were remanded from today until Feb 10 to assist the investigations. — Bernama