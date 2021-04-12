Police bust family of five for allegedly processing syabu, heroin

KUANTAN: Pahang police have arrested a family of five, including a woman, over suspicions of processing an estimated 5.9 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and heroin worth RM91,717 destined for several districts in the state.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the suspects were arrested in two separate raids in Bera, nearly 260 kilometres from here and Ipoh, Perak last Tuesday (April 6).

“Two male suspects and a woman, between 19 and 48, were arrested in a car in front of a fast food restaurant in Triang, Bera at 9 am as they were allegedly waiting for drug buyers.

“Checks on the car led to the discovery of over 1 kg of syabu and 4.5 kg of heroin. The police believe that the suspects were in Bera to traffic the drugs around the areas of Bera, Maran and Temerloh,“ he said at a media conference at the Pahang contingent police headquarters here today.

The arrests led to the second raid at a house in Ipoh, Perak at 7.45 pm the same day, and the arrests of two more male suspects, 26 and 42, believed to have rented the house as a drug processing lab.

The police also seized 353 grams of heroin and an estimated 2kg of caffeine powder during the raid.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active in the past two months and we do not deny the possibility that they know how to process drugs as four of the suspects tested positive for drugs and possess previous records relating to criminal and drug offences,” he said.

Mohd Yusri said the seized drugs was enough to supply 17,318 addicts.

The suspects, who are unemployed, have been remanded till tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence if found guilty. — Bernama