Police bust online gambling syndicate raking in thousands of ringgit daily

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang police have managed to take down an online gambling syndicate that was raking in thousands of ringgit in profits daily after arresting four men in a raid at a luxury condominium in Jalan Casa Residensi here yesterday.

Penang CID chief SAC Rahimi Mohd Ra’ais said police raided the luxury condominium at 1 pm based on information and intelligence gathered since a week ago, and successfully arrested four local men, aged 36 to 37.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the premises was used as a call centre for online gambling and that the syndicate targetted locals, especially the elderly and Indonesians as customers through several online websites,” he said when contacted today.

The syndicate turned the luxury condominium into a call centre a month back and they often moved between locations to evade detection by the authorities.

Rahimi said the syndicate was believed to have been operating 24 hours daily with workers working on shifts and earning at least RM3,000 a month.

The police also seized various equipment, including three computer monitors, two central processing units (CPU), a modem, router and documents and other items believed to be used in their gambling operation.

“All four suspects have been remanded for investigation under Sections 4(1)(a), 4(1)(b) and 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he said. — Bernama