KULIM: Police believe they have solved 10 robbery cases that happened in Kulim this year after smashing the two-member “Arvind Gang’’ which preyed on foreign women.

Kulim district police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said the two men, aged 26 and 27, were nabbed in separate raids conducted at 2 pm and 2.30 pm on Saturday in Kulim.

“The two would move in a pair on a Honda EX5 motorcycle to carry out their robbery activities. They would wear helmets and face masks to avoid being identified by their victims.

“They normally operated in morning markets or supermarket areas, targeting foreign women walking alone and carrying handbags,“ he said in a statement today.

Azhar said the 27-year-old suspect, the leader of the gang, had 10 previous cases related to robbery and drug activities while the other suspect also had criminal records.

The two have been remanded for a week from yesterday for investigation, he added. — Bernama