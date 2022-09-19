Police: Celebrity preacher to face sexual assault charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have referred six investigation papers on a celebrity preacher over sexual assault cases to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) last Wednesday.

PDRM secretary, Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin who confirmed the matter, said four probe papers on the cases in Selangor and two in Negeri Sembilan were proposed for the charges be made under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

“There is an investigation in Kuala Lumpur that is still ongoing,“ she said in a statement tonight.

A total of seven police reports had so far been lodged against the celebrity preacher who was released on police bail.

The media had reported that a male celebrity preacher was arrested by police to assist in the investigation into the cases of sexually assaulting several underage boys whom he got to know after doing a motivational programme at school.-Bernama