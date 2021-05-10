Police confident of tracking down individuals behind FB post slandering Sarawak DCP

KUCHING: Police are confident of tracking down individuals who used fake Facebook accounts to make slanderous statement against Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh.

This is following a viral Facebook posting alleging Fisol was the main protector of those involved in gambling, smuggling, and secret socities in Sarawak.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Lukas Aket said the police would use various methods including seeking the cooperation of the Malaysian Multimedia and Communications Commission (MCMC) to track down the individuals behind it.

Investigations found that the allegations were untrue and were made in an attempt to tarnish the Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner’s image and reputation, he said in a statement today.

As such, Lukas advised the public against using social media as a platform to spread false and defamatory statements against anyone as it is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. — Bernama