KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed the identity of the woman whose charred body was found in a car that had caught fire in front of the mini market at Bandar Baru Selayang, Gombak early today.

Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the victim was Ismad Gani Mohd Ansari, 43, and she was found sitting on the driver’s seat after firemen put out the fire from the burning car at 4.32 am.

He said investigations conducted at the scene found that her body had suffered 15% burns, and the remains were brought to the Selayang Hospital’s Forensics Department for autopsy.

“The case is classified as sudden death and 40% of the interior of the victim’s car was burnt,” he said in a statement.

Members of the public with information about this incident are urged to contact investigating officer Sergeant Rafidah Abd Aziz at 019-3509963 or the Gombak Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-61262222, he said. — Bernama