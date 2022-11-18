Police confirm receiving report on viral video of abusive man

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed receiving a report on a viral video in which a man is suspected of abusing a woman in Kajang, recently.

Without revealing further details, Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said following the report, an investigation paper on the case was opened.

“We are taking action on this,“ he said briefly when contacted today.

Yesterday, a video showing a woman being abused by a man in a house was shared widely on social media.

A little girl was also seen crying and pleading for help from the individual who was recording the incident.-Bernama