Police confirm receiving two reports on alleged bullying in Kuantan MRSM

KUANTAN: Police have confirmed receiving two reports on an alleged bullying case involving a Form Two student of the Kuantan Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) that went viral on social media yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busi said the first report was lodged by the school on Aug 8 while the second report was lodged by the victim’s mother on Aug 12.

“So far, five individuals were called to record their statements, including from MRSM and the investigation is being carried out from all aspects. We will call more individuals to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted here today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, a woman posted on Facebook claiming that the school’s management did not take any action regarding the bullying case involving her daughter. She also claimed that her daughter’s uniform was vandalised and her hair was cut while sleeping.

The post garnered 22,000 shares and 10,000 comments from Facebook users.-Bernama