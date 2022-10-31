Police confirmed receiving report on incident involving “bundle” traders

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed having received a report on an incident by a group of tenants occupying a used clothing or “bundle” sales site at a shopping centre in Serdang near here who claimed to have been cheated by the organiser of the event.

Serdang district police chief ACP A A. Anbalagan said the report was lodged by a 41-year-old woman, who is the organiser of the “bundle sale” event.

The woman claimed that the tenants were not satisfied with her and demanded the return of their rental payments, he said.

He said a preliminary investigation found that about 40 traders were involved and they also made a police report on the incident.

“The police have summoned both parties to record their statements,” he said.

A video on the incident went viral since last Friday. It featured a few second-hand clothes dealers going berserk, claiming that they had been cheated by the organiser of the ‘bundle’ sales event.-Bernama