SIBU: A police constable was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his colleague earlier this month.

Constable Muhamad Nur Alif Mazlan, 28, is alleged to have murdered Constable Norhalim Tumiran, 24, at house number 8A, Lorong Permai Timur 9 here between 5.45 pm and 6.30 pm on May 6.

No plea was taken from the accused when the charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was read out before Magistrate Siti Hazwani Hanim Ramli. She then fixed July 6 for mention of the case.

Two other constables, aged 21 and 23, who were arrested together with the accused were released by the court and would turn prosecution witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Zulfadhli Tuah and Rex Heng Yi Min prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The accused and his two colleagues, who were clad in orange lock-up clothes, were escorted to the court room by scores of policemen, including Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat.

In the May 6 incident, Norhalim was found slumped on a sofa in the house with a gunshot wound on the head.

Norhalim, who hailed from Felda Bukit Damar, Lanchang in Temerloh, Pahang, had just moved into a transit house at the Sibu police headquarters after completing his basic training as a policeman. He was married with a child.

He was said to have gone to the house, said to have been rented by the accused and two other police constables, to play computer games while waiting for the breaking of fast, before the incident occurred.

The three constables, all from Peninsula Malaysia, were later arrested and remanded for a week to assist in investigations.-BERNAMA