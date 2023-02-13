Police corporal charged with smuggling 29 Myanmar migrants

KOTA BHARU: A police corporal was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of smuggling 29 Myanmar migrants last January.

However, no plea was recorded from Syed Shaifful Amri Syed Solihuddin, 38, after the charges against him were read out before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli as the case was under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

On the first count, he was charged with smuggling 13 Myanmar nationals comprising seven men and six women in a Daihatsu Gran Max type motovan in front of the Kelantan Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Headquarters, Tunjong, here, at 1.30 am on Jan 16.

On the second count, Syed Shaifful Amri was accused of smuggling 15 men and a woman from Myanmar at a homestay in Jalan Pintu Geng Hulu, here, at 9.45 am on the same date.

The charges were framed under Section 26B (d) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, an offence under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, which carries a minimum sentence of five years in jail or life imprisonment and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nursyafiqah Mohamad, while the accused was unrepresented. -Bernama