Police corporal was on duty when floods hit his own house

SEPANG: Corporal Muhsen Bujang, 34, was carrying out his duties at the Taman Gemilang relief centre on Dec 18 when he received a call from his wife telling him that their home in Kampung Cemperai here was being flooded.

The Dengkil police station personnel said when he arrived at home half an hour later, the floodwaters were knee-high and he could only salvage important documents and evacuate his family as the waters were rising rapidly at that time.

“I used a boat to get to the house then, and my wife had managed to move the car earlier while my motorcycle was trapped at home,” the father of three told reporters after receiving flood assistance from the Sepang district police headquarters here today.

Muhsen was one of 39 Sepang district police personnel from the areas of Dengkil, Kampung Labu Lanjut, and Kampung Cemperai who were affected by the floods on Dec 19.

He said almost 90 per cent of his belongings were ruined and could not be saved as waters reached a height of eight feet (nearly two metres) but thankfully the floods receded allowing him to clean his home during his leave currently.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof(pix) had earlier presented aid, including mattresses and pillows, food, stoves, cleaning supplies and cash donated by Sepang district police to all 39 flood victims.

“We managed to collect RM12,500 while the items were donated from companies, individuals and non-governmental organisations,” he said.

Wan Kamarul Azran, who was sympathetic to the plight of his subordinates, said they would be granted leave according to their needs to clean up their own homes.

“When the floods hit on Friday (Dec 17), we needed to help the public who were affected, and only after a week, we focused on our own personnel who were also flood victims,” he added.

Sepang was badly hit by floods, which has caused two drowning deaths in Flat Taman Permata, Dengkil and Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi so far.-Bernama