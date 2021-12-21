Police cripple 'Apil Gang ' with arrest of couple, two members

KAJANG: Police have crippled the Apil Gang with the arrest of a couple believed to be the mastermind of a series of car thefts and house break-ins in several states.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the husband and wife, aged 39 and 45 respectively, were rounded up along with two other syndicate members in Kajang on Dec 6.

“The syndicate, which has been active for two years, targets luxury houses and steals luxury cars before selling them to third parties at cheaper prices.

Police seized eight vehicles, which included models such as the Honda Civic, Range Rover, Toyota Vios, Toyota Camry and Nissan Almera,” he said in a press conference here today.

Mohd Zaid said the three suspects had 36 records for drug offences and other crimes, while the woman did not have any criminal records.

He said with the arrests, the police believe to have solved eight house break-ins and car thefts reported in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan early this year.

All the suspects have been placed under remand until Friday, and the case is being investigated under sections 457 and 379 of the Penal Code.-Bernama