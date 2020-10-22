Police cripple Atam Gang, nab six including gang leader

KLANG: The Atam Gang, which had been active in stealing motorcycles and robbing foreigners over the past five years, was crippled with the arrest of six of its members including the gang leader, in several raids here and Petaling Jaya, last Monday.

Klang Selatan Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the gang leader, known as Amirul, 26, was arrested at 3.30 pm in a raid at a hotel in Subang Jaya.

“His arrest led the police to his family home in Telok Panglima Garang where his three siblings were also nabbed. The two other members of the gang were picked up during the raids at their rented house. All suspects aged between 20 and 43,” he told a press conference here today.

Shamsul Amar said the police also found cannibalised motorcycle frames and spare parts, as well as a machete believed to be used by the gang members during the robberies at houses.

Fifteen men in the Klang Valley, believed to have purchased stolen motorcycles from the gang, had also been detained for investigations, he said.

Police also believed that the suspects had used the proceeds from the illegal activities to buy drugs as all of them were tested positive for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 and 379 (A) of the Penal Code and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama