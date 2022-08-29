Police cripple burglary gang targetting luxury homes

SERDANG: Selangor police have crippled a burglary gang targetting luxury homes in the Klang Valley following the arrest of five gang members including the mastermind.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan said the gang which had been active for two months was busted following a house burglary incident on Aug 22 in Bandar Puchong Jaya here, involving RM100,000 in losses.

“Following that, we launched an operation on Aug 25 until yesterday around Klang Valley and arrested five local suspects aged between 27 and 46 years old, including a woman.

“All those arrested had criminal and drug records. The gang leader is a 36-year-old male with 46 criminal records, seven of them involving drugs, who was released two months ago for an offence under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA) in Baling, Kedah, ” Anbalangan told a press conference here today.

Anbalagan said the group's modus operandi was to target luxury homes without alarm systems and closed-circuit cameras.

“They would break into homes that had been identified earlier during the day. The gang would also rent a luxury car and use a false registration number to avoid being arrested,” he said.

Anbalagan said during the operation, police also seized goods believed to have been part of the items stolen worth RM300,000 including four luxury cars and tools believed to have been used to break into the homes.

“With the arrests, we have managed to solve seven break-in cases in the Klang Valley area.

“All suspects are being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for burglary which carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years as well as a fine and whipping,” he said.

Anbalagan added that police were now tracking the remaining stolen goods sold by the group through social media and third parties.-Bernama