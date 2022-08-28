Police deny alleged illegal racing in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police have denied claims of illegal races that allegedly took place in several locations around Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway and Padang Kota Lama here involving about 200 motorcyclists.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the motorcycle groups came from several states including Kedah and Johor and were in George Town for sightseeing and relaxation.

He said the groups entered the island at midnight last night but police did not detect any planning to hold illegal racing among them.

“They only come here (island) to go sightseeing and relax on the weekend, from the Penang Bridge, they moved in groups to Padang Kota Lama via the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway,“ he told a press conference here today.

Since early Sunday morning, several video clips have gone viral on social media showing groups of bikers entering parts of the island, allegedly engaging in illegal racing activities.

Soffian said the police had followed their movements until they entered a petrol station on Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu at about 1.30 am before detaining 23 motorcycles with their riders comprising men aged 16 to 25 years.

He said upon inspection, the police seized nine motorcycles and issued 48 summonses for various offences including modifying the exhaust, not having a licence, no road tax, not displaying motorcycle plates and not having side mirrors.

The groups were also found obstructing traffic, he added.-Bernama