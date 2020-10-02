Police deny personnel did not comply with quarantine order

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have refuted a viralled item on social media that a policeman who was confirmed positive for Covid-19 did not adhere with the quarantine order upon returning from Sabah.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said police found the personnel from Bukit Puchong police station was on holiday in Semporna, Sabah, who came back on Sept 9 2020 and resumed duty in the peninsula on Sept 26 2020.

“The policeman complied with the quarantine order as directed by the Health Ministry (MOH) which required all individuals to undergo the 14-day quarantine at home beginning Sept 27 this year.

“Selangor police contingent confirmed that it is not true the policeman did not comply with the quarantine order by visiting the Puchong Utama AEON BIG Supermarket,” he said in a statement here today.

He said investigation found the personnel did not violate any quarantine order by visiting any places when undergoing quarantine. — Bernama