Police deny Rohingya, MPS enforcement team clash in Selayang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied that there was an altercation between a group of Rohingya refugees and Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) personnel at the Selayang Wholesale Market.

Gombak District police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said police did not receive any report on the incident which was said to have been caught on camera and shared on social media.

“It is not true and no such thing happened in the area. It is believed that the incident took place in Indonesia,” he said briefly to Bernama tonight.

A 36-second video recording depicting a group of individuals trying to assault enforcement officers went viral on social media platforms today. -Bernama