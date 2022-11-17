Police deny viral video on congestion at BSI CIQ

JOHOR BAHRU: The police refuted that there was a jam at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of the Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Building, here, which allegedly occurred after Malaysians returned to vote as seen in a viral video on social media today.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said a 17-second video showing the incident went viral, but his investigation found that it was an old video.

“The recording is believed to be an old video being replayed and it is not true that it happened as claimed, and that it was triggered by Malaysians returning home to vote,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said that at the moment the influx of travellers at CIQ BSI was normal and there was no sudden increase.

“The situation at BSI is normal as the number of people at any one time did not exceed 2,000,“ he said and advised the public not to spread false news to create public annoyance.-Bernama