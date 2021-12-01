Police destroy case items worth RM1.5 mln

IPOH: Police disposed of a total of 1,604 case items worth RM1.5 million involving 414 completed investigation papers at the Tapah District Police Headquarters (IPD) shooting range today.

The disposal which was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tapah IPD involved 944 boxes of cigarettes of various brands, 185 units of bitcoin machines, 125 gambling case items and 350 general case items.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said in a statement today the items were from cases involving smuggling of cigarettes (four cases), bitcoin fraud (five), illegal gambling (90) and general cases (315).

He said the police had received orders from the Deputy Public Prosecutor to carry out the disposal of the items from investigation papers that had been completed from 2016 until this year.

He also warned the public not to get involved in any illegal activities as the police would not hesitate to take stern action against those who committed crimes.-Bernama