Police destroy case items worth RM2.83 mln

KAJANG: Police disposed of various case items worth RM2.83 million involving 170 completed investigation papers at the Bandar Baru Bangi police station here today.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the disposal involved said 2,386 sets of computers and laptops worth RM477,500 seized in Op Dadu as well as 12,121 cans and 512 bottles of alcoholic drinks; 15,556 cartons of cigarettes of various brands worth RM1.6 million seized in Op Kontraban.

“All case items including untaxed cigarettes and liquor, gambling machines and bitcoin machines are disposed of using the e-waste method,“ he told reporters here.-Bernama