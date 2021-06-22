Police detain 11 suspected members of Gang 35

ALOR SETAR: Police detained 11 individuals including two women who were suspected to be involved in a secret society group ‘Gang 35’ in integrated operations in Kulim yesterday.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that prior to the arrests, police detected a 44-second TikTok video featuring an individual cutting a number 35 cake in the presence of 15 other individuals who also failed to observe physical distancing.

“Initial investigation found that the event took place in the house of one of the suspects to celebrate Father’s Day,” he said in a statement here today.

Acting on intelligence findings, he said 11 of the individuals, aged between 26 and 61, were arrested for alleged involvement in secret society activities.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 52 (3) of the Societies Act 1966 and Regulation 10 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

In a separate case, Kamarul Zaman said the Kedah Police had also arrested four men and two women, aged between 19 and 50, for organising betting activities involving the 2020 Euro Cup football championship, in Sungai Petani last night,

He said the police also seized 11 mobile phones, a computer, three laptops, one modem and cash of RM3,000 from the suspects.

“The group was believed to have organised the 2020 Euro Cup football competition betting activities and promoting online gambling by targeting customers in Malaysia and obtaining profits of about RM50,000 to RM70,000 a month,” he said. -Bernama