IPOH: Police detained five men for disorderly conduct at the compound of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), an incident which was viralled on social media yesterday, Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said.

He said the altercation was triggered by an earlier fight between two women aged 32 and 40 at a housing are in Kampung Gunung Cheroh here, about 4 pm before both women went to HRPB separately to seek treatment.

A commotion ensued when the 20-year-old brother of the 32-year-old woman who arrived at the hospital stumbled on four men aged 17, 26, 41 and 47, who were believed to have hit his sister, A. Asmaidi said in a statement today.

He said the 20-year-old individual lodged a police report claiming he and his family had received death threats however, an initial check found that there were no injuries or bruises on the complainant’s body.

He was later detained to assist investigations.

A.Asmadi said four more suspects were also detained at different locations and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for disorderly conduct. - Bernama