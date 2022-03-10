Police detain four suspects with drugs worth RM168,034

GEORGE TOWN: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate distributing various types of flavoured drinks that contained methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), with the arrest of four suspects, including a couple, during raids carried out in the Timur Laut district on Sept 28.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said following information and surveillance, police carried out three raids and seized 3,150g of MDMA, ketamin (57.33g), 123 ecstacy pills and eramin 5 pills (6), worth RM168,034.

“A team from the Timur Laut Narcotics Investigations Department raided a condominium in Jelutong at 2.30pm and detained a couple - a 27-year-old local man and a 29-year-old foreign woman - and seized 65 grams of MDMA and six eramin 5 pills from them.

“We later raided another condominium in Pengkalan Weld and detained a 23-year-old man and seized 131 sachets of powdered drinks laced with MDMA drugs weighing 3.085 gms and ketamin (22g),“ he told reporters here today.

In a follow up operation, police spotted another member of the syndicate driving a Nissan Almeira car along Jalan Tunku Kudin 2, Gelugor but when police wanted to stop him for investigations, the suspect started speeding from the scene, driving dangerously.

Soffian added that the 34-year-old suspect was not only driving dangerously but also attempted to run down police officers plus endanger other road users.

“Police were involved in a high speed chase for about 15 minutes spanning a distance of 8km in an attempt to stop the suspect’s car. But when the suspect refused to stop, police had to fire seven shots at the tyres of the suspect’s car to force the suspect to stop,“ he said.

Upon inspection carried out, police found 123 ecstacy pills and 10 ketamin sachets weighing 35.33g which police believe would be supplied to other syndicate members before the drugs are mixed with flavoured drink powder.

“Police seized RM1,150 cash, two vehicles worth RM128,000. One of the suspects is a grab driver while the rest are unemployed. The four suspects will be detained until Oct 7, to assist in investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

He added that the syndicate, believed to have been active since June, used luxurious condominiums as their base to process the drugs.-Bernama