Police detain three buskers, seize drugs

ALOR SETAR: Three buskers, including a woman, were detained by police during a predawn raid at a house in Kampung Bukit Lembu, Langkawi, for possession of drugs.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the three suspects, aged between 24 and 26, were detained by the Langkawi police Narcotics division at 1.30am.

“During the raid police found a bag which contained 17 packets of ganja weighing 178.14 grammes. Equipment used for smoking ganja were also found.

“Three flower pots that were planted with ganja plants were also found in front of the house,” he said in a statement today.

Shariman said Urine tests conducted on all three suspects were positive for Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC), a type of drugs.

The case will be investigated under Section 39A(2), Section 6B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama