KEPALA BATAS: Police detained two men for making and possessing homemade air rifles and bullets in raids at Penaga and Sungai Petani here last Sunday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the first raid was conducted at 12.05 am on Sunday, during which a 43-year-old-man was arrested after police found a homemade air rifle and a case containing bullets as well as a compressor freezer in a house in Penaga.

“Following the arrest, police raided another house in Sungai Petani at 3.20 pm and detained a 40-year-old man, and confiscated an air rifle and ball bearing bullets,“ he said in a statement here today.

The suspects, both with previous records, are in remand for four days for investigation under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

In another development Noorzainy said a 14 cm long mortar bomb, believed to be from the Second World War II, was found by a 30-year-old man in front of his rented house at Permatang Berangan.

He said the bomb was taken away by the Bomb Disposal Unit to be destroyed. — Bernama