Police detains man for stealing lorry

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a man who had stolen a lorry near a supermarket in Bayan Baru here yesterday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the police received a report from a man who said his lorry was stolen by the suspect at 4 pm and four mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) that were patrolling the area responded and chased the lorry driven by the suspect.

“The MPV teams chased the lorry for around 10 kilometres before the lorry crashed near a petrol station in Sungai Tiram. A policeman and the suspect sustained injuries during a scuffle as the police tried to apprehend the suspect,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The 31-year-old suspect sustained injuries to his face and was taken to the Penang Hospital for further treatment while the policeman’s hand was injured.

Meanwhile, in Kepala Batas, Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police arrested the 47-year-old driver of a Proton Saga that tried to escape after police stopped it for an inspection in Penaga around 2.30 pm on Tuesday (June 22).

The police found a straw filled with drugs suspected to be heroin and syabu on the suspect, who also tested positive for drugs. The suspect’s accomplice, however, managed to escape into nearby bushes after the car crashed. -Bernama