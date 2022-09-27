Police dispose of drugs worth RM720,680

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Police have disposed of an assortment of drugs worth a total of RM720,680 involving 2,531 investigation papers that were completed for the period from January to August.

Negeri Sembilan Police chief DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff the disposal involved 11 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, cannabis (9 kg), syabu (8 kg), ketamine (158 grammes), Erimin 5 (2.5 kg), ecstasy pills (135 grammes), ketum leaves (1,600 kg), ketum water (2,753 litres) and codeine (13 litres).

“During the same period, the Negeri Sembilan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) made a total of 4,336 arrests involving 549 individuals for drug trafficking, 1,350 people for drug possession and 2,437 drug users.

“Meanwhile, the total amount of the seizure made is estimated to be worth RM3.8 million,” he said in a statement today.

“Police, especially the state NCID, seek the cooperation of the public to assist in channeling information in efforts to eliminate drugs in the state, in addition to advising the public to be more attentive to the surrounding situation to prevent any dangerous drug activities,” he said.-Bernama