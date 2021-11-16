Police escort for convicted ex-premiers to continue till appeals exhausted

KUALA LUMPUR: Convicted former premiers will continue to get security detail and escort services pending their appeal in higher courts, police said today.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix) said the privileges for ex-prime ministers are stipulated in the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 (Act 237).

He said police are aware of several quarters who recently had questioned the security and traffic escort services extended to former premiers.

“For now, police will provide the services to all ex-prime ministers. As for any ex-premier facing court action, we will continue both the security and traffic escort services for them pending the outcome of their final appeal in court,“ Acryl Sani said.

It is believed that police clarified the matter after certain parties questioned the privileges being enjoyed by former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak despite being convicted of white-collar crimes and sentenced to imprisonment.