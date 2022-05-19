Police escort hits civilian’s car, does not stop to apologise

RECENTLY, a netizen has taken to social media to complain about her vehicle being hit by a police vehicle in front of a mall during an escort.

In the video, she said that the police personnel had signalled her to move her car so that the VIP pass through.

However, considering that it was a congested street and the traffic light was red, she had no where to move.

However, the police personnel got impatient and moved forward, accidentally hitting her car in the way.

Despite the collision, the officer did not get down from his vehicle to discuss the situation nor apologise, but kept driving on.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said that both drivers have come forward to lodge a police report.

Investigations into the case are underway.